Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA Boosts Stake in Manulife Financial Co. (NYSE:MFC)

Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its holdings in Manulife Financial Co. (NYSE:MFC – Get Rating) (TSE:MFC) by 0.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 12,213,095 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 49,144 shares during the quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA owned 0.63% of Manulife Financial worth $232,904,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Manulife Financial by 26.7% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,705 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $130,000 after acquiring an additional 1,624 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of Manulife Financial by 1.0% in the third quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 60,250 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,160,000 after acquiring an additional 607 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Manulife Financial by 8.9% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 876,002 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $16,854,000 after acquiring an additional 71,814 shares during the period. Barclays PLC grew its holdings in Manulife Financial by 20.8% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 724,301 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $13,934,000 after purchasing an additional 124,725 shares during the period. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in Manulife Financial by 7.5% during the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 321,527 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,186,000 after purchasing an additional 22,375 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.04% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have issued reports on MFC. StockNews.com raised Manulife Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. National Bank Financial lowered their price objective on Manulife Financial from C$28.00 to C$26.00 in a research report on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets downgraded Manulife Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Scotiabank lowered their price objective on Manulife Financial from C$30.00 to C$28.00 in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. Finally, Barclays began coverage on Manulife Financial in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $36.00 price objective on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Manulife Financial has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $29.90.

MFC stock opened at $16.76 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $32.33 billion, a PE ratio of 4.51, a P/E/G ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.22. Manulife Financial Co. has a 12 month low of $16.63 and a 12 month high of $22.19. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $20.35 and its 200 day moving average is $20.01.

Manulife Financial (NYSE:MFC – Get Rating) (TSE:MFC) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The financial services provider reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $17.14 billion for the quarter. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.57 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Manulife Financial Co. will post 2.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 20th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 25th will be paid a $0.257 dividend. This represents a $1.03 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 24th. Manulife Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.96%.

Manulife Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial products and services in Asia, Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through Wealth and Asset Management Businesses; Insurance and Annuity Products; And Corporate and Other segments. The Wealth and Asset Management Businesses segment provides mutual funds and exchange-traded funds, group retirement and savings products, and institutional asset management services through agents and brokers affiliated with the company, securities brokerage firms, and financial advisors pension plan consultants and banks.

