Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA Buys 422,062 Shares of Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD)

Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its stake in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD – Get Rating) by 143.9% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 715,323 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 422,062 shares during the quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA’s holdings in Air Products and Chemicals were worth $217,644,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Insight Folios Inc increased its holdings in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Insight Folios Inc now owns 968 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $294,000 after buying an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. First National Trust Co increased its holdings in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. First National Trust Co now owns 1,784 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $542,000 after buying an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Covenant Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Covenant Asset Management LLC now owns 4,563 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,388,000 after buying an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 13,744 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $4,182,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Griffin Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Griffin Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,489 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,366,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. 80.62% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Air Products and Chemicals stock opened at $231.41 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a current ratio of 1.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $51.32 billion, a PE ratio of 23.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.87. Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. has a 52-week low of $216.24 and a 52-week high of $316.39. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $239.38 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $268.49.

Air Products and Chemicals ( NYSE:APD Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The basic materials company reported $2.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.35 by $0.03. Air Products and Chemicals had a net margin of 19.63% and a return on equity of 15.32%. The firm had revenue of $2.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.08 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 17.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. will post 10.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Air Products and Chemicals from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $275.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 21st. Bank of America cut shares of Air Products and Chemicals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $337.00 to $285.00 in a research report on Monday, February 7th. Cowen decreased their target price on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $365.00 to $345.00 in a research report on Monday, February 7th. BMO Capital Markets cut shares of Air Products and Chemicals from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $383.00 to $280.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Air Products and Chemicals in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $304.86.

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc provides atmospheric gases, process and specialty gases, equipment, and services worldwide. The company produces atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, and argon; process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, syngas; specialty gases; and equipment for the production or processing of gases comprising air separation units and non-cryogenic generators for customers in various industries, including refining, chemical, gasification, metals, manufacturing, food and beverage, electronics, magnetic resonance imaging, energy production and refining, and metals.

