Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA Cuts Position in Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG)

Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lessened its holdings in Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG – Get Rating) by 1.6% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,737,329 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock after selling 27,587 shares during the quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA’s holdings in Diamondback Energy were worth $187,370,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Voya Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Diamondback Energy by 136.9% during the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 2,213,030 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $209,508,000 after buying an additional 1,279,031 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Diamondback Energy by 990.8% during the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 505,677 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $54,537,000 after purchasing an additional 459,318 shares during the last quarter. Natixis acquired a new position in shares of Diamondback Energy during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $38,884,000. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Diamondback Energy by 15.2% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,148,688 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $231,736,000 after purchasing an additional 283,086 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Diamondback Energy by 72.1% during the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 653,899 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $70,523,000 after purchasing an additional 273,899 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.97% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently commented on FANG shares. Susquehanna Bancshares upped their price objective on Diamondback Energy from $152.00 to $167.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Monday, April 25th. Raymond James upped their price objective on Diamondback Energy from $195.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 25th. Scotiabank upped their price objective on Diamondback Energy from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Diamondback Energy from $155.00 to $184.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Finally, TD Securities upped their price objective on Diamondback Energy from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Diamondback Energy has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $160.58.

Shares of NASDAQ FANG opened at $127.04 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $134.80 and a two-hundred day moving average of $123.72. The company has a market capitalization of $22.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.24 and a beta of 2.20. Diamondback Energy, Inc. has a 1 year low of $65.93 and a 1 year high of $147.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.69.

Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The oil and natural gas company reported $5.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.76 by $0.44. Diamondback Energy had a return on equity of 19.91% and a net margin of 34.17%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.30 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Diamondback Energy, Inc. will post 25.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, May 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.70 per share. This is a boost from Diamondback Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 11th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.20%. Diamondback Energy’s payout ratio is presently 15.82%.

In other Diamondback Energy news, CFO Hof Matthew Kaes Van’t sold 6,000 shares of Diamondback Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.02, for a total transaction of $840,120.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 73,334 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,268,226.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Teresa L. Dick sold 2,500 shares of Diamondback Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.03, for a total value of $350,075.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 24,000 shares of company stock valued at $3,319,960. 0.47% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Diamondback Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the acquisition, development, exploration, and exploitation of unconventional and onshore oil and natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin in West Texas. It focuses on the development of the Spraberry and Wolfcamp formations of the Midland basin; and the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring formations of the Delaware basin, which are part of the Permian Basin in West Texas and New Mexico.

