Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA Cuts Stock Position in Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA)

Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lessened its stake in shares of Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA – Get Rating) by 20.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 406,039 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 101,201 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA’s holdings in Zebra Technologies were worth $241,674,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SevenOneSeven Capital Management lifted its stake in shares of Zebra Technologies by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. SevenOneSeven Capital Management now owns 855 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $441,000 after purchasing an additional 18 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its position in Zebra Technologies by 11.0% during the third quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 192 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $98,000 after acquiring an additional 19 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its position in Zebra Technologies by 0.3% during the third quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 7,007 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,612,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares during the period. Gateway Advisory LLC raised its position in Zebra Technologies by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Gateway Advisory LLC now owns 558 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $332,000 after acquiring an additional 21 shares during the period. Finally, Veritable L.P. raised its position in Zebra Technologies by 2.5% during the third quarter. Veritable L.P. now owns 898 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $463,000 after acquiring an additional 22 shares during the period. 85.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on ZBRA shares. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Zebra Technologies from $470.00 to $400.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Zebra Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Zebra Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $530.00 to $500.00 in a report on Monday, April 4th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on shares of Zebra Technologies from $550.00 to $440.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Zebra Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $464.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, February 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $517.00.

Shares of ZBRA stock opened at $316.72 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.61. The firm has a market cap of $16.81 billion, a PE ratio of 20.92 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a 50-day moving average of $394.34 and a two-hundred day moving average of $487.42. Zebra Technologies Co. has a 1-year low of $309.00 and a 1-year high of $615.00.

Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The industrial products company reported $4.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.87 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $1.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.37 billion. Zebra Technologies had a net margin of 14.25% and a return on equity of 31.20%. Zebra Technologies’s revenue was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $4.47 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Zebra Technologies Co. will post 17.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Zebra Technologies (Get Rating)

Zebra Technologies Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides enterprise asset intelligence solutions in the automatic identification and data capture solutions industry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Asset Intelligence & Tracking and Enterprise Visibility & Mobility. The company designs, manufactures, and sells printers, which produce labels, wristbands, tickets, receipts, and plastic cards; dye-sublimination thermal card printers, which produce images which are used for personal identification, access control, and financial transactions; RFID printers that encode data into passive RFID transponders; accessories and options for our printers, including vehicle mounts and battery chargers; stock and customized thermal labels, receipts, ribbons, plastic cards, and RFID tags for printers; and temperature-monitoring labels primarily used in vaccine distribution.

