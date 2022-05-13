Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA Grows Holdings in Newell Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:NWL)

Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its position in Newell Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:NWL – Get Rating) by 39.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,621,562 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,169,434 shares during the quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA owned approximately 1.79% of Newell Brands worth $166,455,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Newell Brands during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. AGF Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Newell Brands during the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Newell Brands by 170.1% during the third quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 1,556 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 980 shares during the period. First National Bank of South Miami increased its stake in shares of Newell Brands by 37.1% in the fourth quarter. First National Bank of South Miami now owns 3,869 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,000 after purchasing an additional 1,048 shares during the period. Finally, Liberty Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Newell Brands by 195.9% in the 3rd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,021 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,000 after acquiring an additional 2,662 shares during the period. 84.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on NWL shares. TheStreet raised Newell Brands from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, April 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Newell Brands from $29.00 to $26.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. Finally, Raymond James dropped their price target on shares of Newell Brands from $33.00 to $28.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 18th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $27.33.

In other news, major shareholder Carl C. Icahn sold 10,634,184 shares of Newell Brands stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.86, for a total value of $274,999,998.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . 0.58% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ NWL opened at $22.17 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 0.66. Newell Brands Inc. has a one year low of $20.36 and a one year high of $29.50. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $22.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $22.85. The company has a market capitalization of $9.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.28 and a beta of 0.71.

Newell Brands (NASDAQ:NWL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 29th. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.09. Newell Brands had a net margin of 6.71% and a return on equity of 19.95%. The firm had revenue of $2.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.28 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.30 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Newell Brands Inc. will post 1.92 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 27th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.15%. Newell Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 55.09%.

Newell Brands Inc designs, manufactures, sources, and distributes consumer and commercial products worldwide. It operates in five segments: Commercial Solutions, Home Appliances, Home Solutions, Learning and Development, and Outdoor and Recreation. The Commercial Solutions segment provides commercial cleaning and maintenance solutions; closet and garage organization products; hygiene systems and material handling solutions; and home and security, and smoke and carbon monoxide alarms products under the BRK, First Alert, Mapa, Quickie, Rubbermaid, Rubbermaid Commercial Products, and Spontex brands.

