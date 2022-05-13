Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA Grows Holdings in Newell Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:NWL)

Posted by on May 13th, 2022

Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its position in Newell Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:NWLGet Rating) by 39.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,621,562 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,169,434 shares during the quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA owned approximately 1.79% of Newell Brands worth $166,455,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Newell Brands during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. AGF Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Newell Brands during the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Newell Brands by 170.1% during the third quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 1,556 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 980 shares during the period. First National Bank of South Miami increased its stake in shares of Newell Brands by 37.1% in the fourth quarter. First National Bank of South Miami now owns 3,869 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,000 after purchasing an additional 1,048 shares during the period. Finally, Liberty Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Newell Brands by 195.9% in the 3rd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,021 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,000 after acquiring an additional 2,662 shares during the period. 84.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on NWL shares. TheStreet raised Newell Brands from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, April 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Newell Brands from $29.00 to $26.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. Finally, Raymond James dropped their price target on shares of Newell Brands from $33.00 to $28.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 18th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $27.33.

In other news, major shareholder Carl C. Icahn sold 10,634,184 shares of Newell Brands stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.86, for a total value of $274,999,998.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.58% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ NWL opened at $22.17 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 0.66. Newell Brands Inc. has a one year low of $20.36 and a one year high of $29.50. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $22.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $22.85. The company has a market capitalization of $9.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.28 and a beta of 0.71.

Newell Brands (NASDAQ:NWLGet Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 29th. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.09. Newell Brands had a net margin of 6.71% and a return on equity of 19.95%. The firm had revenue of $2.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.28 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.30 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Newell Brands Inc. will post 1.92 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 27th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.15%. Newell Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 55.09%.

About Newell Brands (Get Rating)

Newell Brands Inc designs, manufactures, sources, and distributes consumer and commercial products worldwide. It operates in five segments: Commercial Solutions, Home Appliances, Home Solutions, Learning and Development, and Outdoor and Recreation. The Commercial Solutions segment provides commercial cleaning and maintenance solutions; closet and garage organization products; hygiene systems and material handling solutions; and home and security, and smoke and carbon monoxide alarms products under the BRK, First Alert, Mapa, Quickie, Rubbermaid, Rubbermaid Commercial Products, and Spontex brands.

Further Reading

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Newell Brands (NASDAQ:NWL)

Receive News & Ratings for Newell Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Newell Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.