Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA Reduces Holdings in IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX)

Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lessened its position in IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX – Get Rating) by 3.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 272,444 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,358 shares during the quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA owned 0.32% of IDEXX Laboratories worth $179,394,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in IDEXX Laboratories in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc purchased a new position in shares of IDEXX Laboratories during the third quarter valued at $34,000. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in IDEXX Laboratories by 216.7% in the third quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC now owns 57 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares during the period. Exane Derivatives bought a new position in IDEXX Laboratories during the 4th quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. purchased a new position in IDEXX Laboratories during the 3rd quarter valued at about $42,000. Institutional investors own 84.92% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Jonathan W. Ayers sold 250 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $509.70, for a total transaction of $127,425.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 2.06% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of brokerages have commented on IDXX. Bank of America downgraded shares of IDEXX Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $550.00 to $470.00 in a report on Thursday, May 5th. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of IDEXX Laboratories in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. StockNews.com cut shares of IDEXX Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Finally, Atlantic Securities began coverage on shares of IDEXX Laboratories in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $650.00 target price on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $663.67.

IDXX stock opened at $347.95 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $490.14 and a 200 day moving average price of $547.46. IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $330.66 and a fifty-two week high of $706.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. The stock has a market cap of $29.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.79, a PEG ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 1.10.

IDEXX Laboratories (NASDAQ:IDXX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $2.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.25 by $0.02. IDEXX Laboratories had a net margin of 22.43% and a return on equity of 103.70%. The company had revenue of $836.55 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $836.47 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.35 EPS. IDEXX Laboratories’s revenue was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. will post 8.24 EPS for the current year.

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc develops, manufactures, and distributes products and services primarily for the companion animal veterinary, livestock and poultry, dairy, and water testing markets worldwide. The company operates through CAG; Water Quality Products; LPD; and Other segments. It provides point-of-care veterinary diagnostic products, including instruments, consumables, and rapid assay test kits; veterinary reference laboratory diagnostic and consulting services; practice management and diagnostic imaging systems and services for veterinarians; and health monitoring, biological materials testing, and laboratory animal diagnostic instruments and services for biomedical research community.

