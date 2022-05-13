Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA Sells 5,499 Shares of ON Semiconductor Corp (NASDAQ:ON)

Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA cut its stake in ON Semiconductor Corp (NASDAQ:ON – Get Rating) by 0.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,688,673 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 5,499 shares during the quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA owned 0.62% of ON Semiconductor worth $182,615,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in shares of ON Semiconductor by 156.3% in the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 6,612,897 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $302,672,000 after purchasing an additional 4,032,943 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its stake in shares of ON Semiconductor by 33.5% in the third quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 12,364,971 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $565,944,000 after buying an additional 3,100,451 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in ON Semiconductor by 63.4% in the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 6,120,331 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $280,128,000 after acquiring an additional 2,375,248 shares in the last quarter. Alphinity Investment Management Pty Ltd bought a new position in ON Semiconductor in the 4th quarter worth $141,818,000. Finally, Crake Asset Management LLP increased its stake in ON Semiconductor by 72.6% in the 3rd quarter. Crake Asset Management LLP now owns 2,412,253 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $110,409,000 after buying an additional 1,014,360 shares in the last quarter. 92.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other ON Semiconductor news, EVP Vince Craig Hopkin sold 6,296 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.10, for a total transaction of $328,021.60. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 169,073 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,808,703.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Paul Anthony Mascarenas sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total value of $1,300,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 46,378 shares of company stock valued at $2,832,409. Corporate insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ON opened at $52.98 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $23.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.25 and a beta of 1.73. The business’s 50-day moving average is $56.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $59.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a current ratio of 2.79. ON Semiconductor Corp has a fifty-two week low of $34.01 and a fifty-two week high of $71.25.

ON Semiconductor (NASDAQ:ON – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $1.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.91 billion. ON Semiconductor had a net margin of 20.13% and a return on equity of 38.08%. The business’s revenue was up 31.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.35 EPS. Analysts forecast that ON Semiconductor Corp will post 4.91 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have commented on ON. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of ON Semiconductor from $68.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on ON Semiconductor from $60.00 to $71.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on ON Semiconductor from $52.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of ON Semiconductor from $58.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of ON Semiconductor from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $55.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, nineteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, ON Semiconductor presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $69.58.

onsemi is engaged in disruptive innovations and also a supplier of power and analog semiconductors. The firm offers vehicle electrification and safety, sustainable energy grids, industrial automation, and 5G and cloud infrastructure, with a focus on automotive and industrial end-markets. It operates through the following segments: Power Solutions Group, Advanced Solutions Group, and Intelligent Sensing Group.

