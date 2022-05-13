Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA Sells 73,610 Shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lessened its stake in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Rating) by 2.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,545,602 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after selling 73,610 shares during the quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA owned about 0.08% of Cisco Systems worth $224,685,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Abeille Asset Management SA bought a new stake in shares of Cisco Systems in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,449,000. Manchester Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 11.6% during the 4th quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 28,552 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,809,000 after acquiring an additional 2,966 shares during the period. CapWealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Cisco Systems by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. CapWealth Advisors LLC now owns 489,844 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $31,041,000 after acquiring an additional 1,764 shares during the period. Fosun International Ltd lifted its holdings in Cisco Systems by 12.0% in the 4th quarter. Fosun International Ltd now owns 120,241 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $7,627,000 after buying an additional 12,859 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oxford Financial Group Ltd. grew its position in Cisco Systems by 10.3% in the 4th quarter. Oxford Financial Group Ltd. now owns 7,382 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $468,000 after purchasing an additional 689 shares during the last quarter. 73.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Cisco Systems alerts:

In other news, CEO Charles Robbins sold 15,382 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.86, for a total value of $828,474.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Prat Bhatt sold 3,623 shares of Cisco Systems stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.40, for a total value of $204,337.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 20,605 shares of company stock valued at $1,121,147 over the last ninety days. 0.02% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NASDAQ CSCO opened at $48.29 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The stock has a market cap of $200.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.25, a PEG ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.99. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $53.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is $56.03. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a twelve month low of $47.47 and a twelve month high of $64.29.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 16th. The network equipment provider reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $12.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.67 billion. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 30.95% and a net margin of 22.94%. The business’s revenue was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.71 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.09 earnings per share for the current year.

Cisco Systems declared that its board has approved a share buyback plan on Wednesday, February 16th that permits the company to repurchase $15.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the network equipment provider to purchase up to 6.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 27th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 6th were issued a $0.38 dividend. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.15%. This is an increase from Cisco Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, April 5th. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 54.29%.

CSCO has been the topic of several research reports. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Cisco Systems from $61.00 to $68.00 in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Citigroup lowered Cisco Systems from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $65.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Loop Capital assumed coverage on Cisco Systems in a research report on Monday, February 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $71.00 price objective on the stock. Raymond James reduced their price objective on Cisco Systems from $64.00 to $63.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Cisco Systems from $61.00 to $59.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $62.44.

Cisco Systems Profile (Get Rating)

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. It provides infrastructure platforms, including networking technologies of switching, routing, wireless, and data center products that are designed to work together to deliver networking capabilities, and transport and/or store data.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Cisco Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cisco Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.