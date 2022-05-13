Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA Sells 84,672 Shares of Berry Global Group, Inc. (NYSE:BERY)

Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA trimmed its stake in shares of Berry Global Group, Inc. (NYSE:BERY – Get Rating) by 2.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,426,278 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 84,672 shares during the quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA owned approximately 2.54% of Berry Global Group worth $252,791,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Astrantus Ltd bought a new position in Berry Global Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $566,000. Wellington Management Group LLP purchased a new stake in Berry Global Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $311,000. Van ECK Associates Corp purchased a new stake in Berry Global Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Community Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Berry Global Group by 87.0% in the 4th quarter. Community Capital Management LLC now owns 21,500 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,586,000 after buying an additional 10,000 shares during the period. Finally, CSS LLC IL lifted its holdings in Berry Global Group by 48.9% in the 3rd quarter. CSS LLC IL now owns 13,701 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $834,000 after buying an additional 4,500 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.74% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BERY opened at $52.69 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.86, a current ratio of 1.76 and a quick ratio of 0.99. Berry Global Group, Inc. has a one year low of $51.40 and a one year high of $74.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.74, a PEG ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.26. The business has a fifty day moving average of $57.54 and a 200 day moving average of $64.24.

Berry Global Group ( NYSE:BERY Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The industrial products company reported $1.93 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.79 by $0.14. Berry Global Group had a return on equity of 29.03% and a net margin of 5.09%. The company had revenue of $3.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.70 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.59 earnings per share. Berry Global Group’s revenue was up 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Berry Global Group, Inc. will post 7.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on Berry Global Group from $71.00 to $69.00 in a report on Monday. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on Berry Global Group from $83.00 to $73.00 in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Berry Global Group from $82.00 to $79.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. Zacks Investment Research cut Berry Global Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $71.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Berry Global Group from $71.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Berry Global Group has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $77.18.

Berry Global Group, Inc manufactures and supplies non-woven, flexible, and rigid products in consumer and industrial end markets. The company operates through Consumer Packaging International; Consumer Packaging North America; Engineered Materials; and Health, Hygiene & Specialties segments. The Consumer Packaging International segment offers closures and dispensing systems, pharmaceutical devices and packaging, bottles and canisters, containers, and technical components.

