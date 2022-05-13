MasTec (NYSE:MTZ) PT Lowered to $104.00 at Credit Suisse Group

MasTec (NYSE:MTZ – Get Rating) had its price objective trimmed by Credit Suisse Group from $115.00 to $104.00 in a research report report published on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of MasTec from $112.00 to $109.00 in a research note on Monday. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of MasTec from $140.00 to $120.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 28th. Craig Hallum cut their target price on shares of MasTec from $139.00 to $108.00 in a report on Monday, February 28th. DA Davidson cut their target price on shares of MasTec from $120.00 to $105.00 in a report on Monday. Finally, B. Riley cut their target price on shares of MasTec from $120.00 to $104.00 in a report on Friday, May 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, MasTec currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $105.20.

NYSE MTZ opened at $75.64 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $5.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.48 and a beta of 1.27. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $80.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is $87.32. MasTec has a twelve month low of $70.72 and a twelve month high of $122.33. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71.

MasTec ( NYSE:MTZ Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The construction company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $1.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.79 billion. MasTec had a net margin of 2.81% and a return on equity of 12.91%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.04 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that MasTec will post 4.78 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MTZ. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in MasTec in the fourth quarter valued at $231,287,000. Legacy Advisors LLC bought a new position in MasTec in the first quarter valued at $138,946,000. Peconic Partners LLC grew its position in shares of MasTec by 210.7% in the 3rd quarter. Peconic Partners LLC now owns 859,139 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $74,127,000 after acquiring an additional 582,618 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its position in shares of MasTec by 21.8% in the 1st quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 3,160,052 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $273,123,000 after acquiring an additional 565,274 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of MasTec in the 4th quarter valued at about $50,038,000. 68.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MasTec, Inc, an infrastructure construction company, provides engineering, building, installation, maintenance, and upgrade services for communications, energy, utility, and other infrastructure primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates through Communications, Clean Energy and Infrastructure, Oil and Gas, Power Delivery, and Other segments.

