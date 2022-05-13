MasterCraft Boat (NASDAQ:MCFT) Cut to “Hold” at StockNews.com

MasterCraft Boat (NASDAQ:MCFT – Get Rating) was downgraded by StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Thursday.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 target price on shares of MasterCraft Boat in a report on Monday, March 28th. Truist Financial cut their price target on shares of MasterCraft Boat from $30.00 to $26.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of MasterCraft Boat from $39.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of MasterCraft Boat from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, April 9th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on shares of MasterCraft Boat from $40.00 to $36.00 in a report on Thursday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $36.40.

MCFT traded up $0.38 during trading on Thursday, reaching $23.33. 131,098 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 113,096. MasterCraft Boat has a fifty-two week low of $22.08 and a fifty-two week high of $33.63. The company has a quick ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $24.67 and a 200 day moving average price of $26.40. The company has a market capitalization of $431.56 million, a P/E ratio of 7.38 and a beta of 1.88.

MasterCraft Boat ( NASDAQ:MCFT Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 11th. The company reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by $0.15. MasterCraft Boat had a return on equity of 58.85% and a net margin of 9.87%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.97 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that MasterCraft Boat will post 4.08 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in MasterCraft Boat in the third quarter worth about $194,000. Truist Financial Corp increased its position in shares of MasterCraft Boat by 58.4% during the 3rd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 100,331 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,516,000 after purchasing an additional 36,995 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new position in MasterCraft Boat in the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. Barclays PLC grew its position in shares of MasterCraft Boat by 37.8% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 17,783 shares of the company’s stock worth $446,000 after buying an additional 4,875 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. grew its position in shares of MasterCraft Boat by 133.9% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,098 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 1,201 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.93% of the company’s stock.

MasterCraft Boat Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets recreational powerboats. It operates through three segments: MasterCraft, NauticStar, and Crest. The MasterCraft segment produces recreational performance sport boats and luxury day boats under the MasterCraft and Aviara brands, which are used for water skiing, wakeboarding, and wake surfing, as well as general recreational boating.

