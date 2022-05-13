MasterCraft Boat (NASDAQ:MCFT) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

MasterCraft Boat (NASDAQ:MCFT – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $4.30-$4.30 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $4.28. The company issued revenue guidance of $683.55 million-$683.55 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $655.86 million.

Shares of MCFT traded up $0.38 on Friday, reaching $23.33. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 131,098 shares, compared to its average volume of 122,146. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $24.67 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $26.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 0.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $431.61 million, a P/E ratio of 6.94 and a beta of 1.88. MasterCraft Boat has a 12-month low of $22.08 and a 12-month high of $33.63.

Get MasterCraft Boat alerts:

MasterCraft Boat (NASDAQ:MCFT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 11th. The company reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.15. MasterCraft Boat had a net margin of 9.87% and a return on equity of 58.85%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.97 EPS. Analysts expect that MasterCraft Boat will post 4.08 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on MCFT. B. Riley reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $47.00 price objective on shares of MasterCraft Boat in a research report on Monday, March 28th. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of MasterCraft Boat from $39.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of MasterCraft Boat from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Saturday, April 9th. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on MasterCraft Boat from $40.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their price objective on MasterCraft Boat from $30.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $36.40.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Group One Trading L.P. boosted its position in shares of MasterCraft Boat by 55.9% during the 1st quarter. Group One Trading L.P. now owns 1,394 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its position in MasterCraft Boat by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 12,178 shares of the company’s stock valued at $345,000 after purchasing an additional 614 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of MasterCraft Boat by 50.8% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,947 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 656 shares in the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of MasterCraft Boat by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 43,081 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,081,000 after buying an additional 963 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of MasterCraft Boat by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 82,990 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,042,000 after buying an additional 1,042 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.93% of the company’s stock.

MasterCraft Boat Company Profile (Get Rating)

MasterCraft Boat Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets recreational powerboats. It operates through three segments: MasterCraft, NauticStar, and Crest. The MasterCraft segment produces recreational performance sport boats and luxury day boats under the MasterCraft and Aviara brands, which are used for water skiing, wakeboarding, and wake surfing, as well as general recreational boating.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for MasterCraft Boat Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MasterCraft Boat and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.