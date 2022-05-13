Matinas BioPharma (NYSEAMERICAN:MTNB) Issues Earnings Results

Matinas BioPharma (NYSEAMERICAN:MTNB – Get Rating) posted its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03), MarketWatch Earnings reports.

MTNB traded up $0.03 on Friday, hitting $0.67. 1,800 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 554,875. Matinas BioPharma has a twelve month low of $0.49 and a twelve month high of $1.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $144.91 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.18 and a beta of 2.17.

MTNB has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $3.00 target price on shares of Matinas BioPharma in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. Zacks Investment Research cut Matinas BioPharma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Matinas BioPharma during the 4th quarter worth about $47,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new position in shares of Matinas BioPharma during the 4th quarter worth about $60,000. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in shares of Matinas BioPharma by 7,927.9% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 146,348 shares of the company’s stock worth $148,000 after acquiring an additional 144,525 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Matinas BioPharma by 59.7% during the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 239,494 shares of the company’s stock worth $192,000 after acquiring an additional 89,553 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Matinas BioPharma by 567.4% during the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 162,141 shares of the company’s stock worth $211,000 after acquiring an additional 137,847 shares in the last quarter. 12.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Matinas BioPharma Company Profile

Matinas BioPharma Holdings, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of various product candidates. It develops products using its lipid nanocrystal (LNC) platform technology. The company's LNC delivery technology platform utilizes lipid nano-crystals for the delivery of small molecules, nucleic acids, gene therapies, vaccines, proteins, and peptides.

