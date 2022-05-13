Matinas BioPharma (NYSEAMERICAN:MTNB) Issues Earnings Results

Matinas BioPharma (NYSEAMERICAN:MTNB – Get Rating) posted its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03), MarketWatch Earnings reports.
MTNB traded up $0.03 on Friday, hitting $0.67. 1,800 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 554,875. Matinas BioPharma has a twelve month low of $0.49 and a twelve month high of $1.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $144.91 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.18 and a beta of 2.17.
MTNB has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $3.00 target price on shares of Matinas BioPharma in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. Zacks Investment Research cut Matinas BioPharma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday.
Matinas BioPharma Company Profile (Get Rating)
Matinas BioPharma Holdings, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of various product candidates. It develops products using its lipid nanocrystal (LNC) platform technology. The company's LNC delivery technology platform utilizes lipid nano-crystals for the delivery of small molecules, nucleic acids, gene therapies, vaccines, proteins, and peptides.

