Matterport (NASDAQ:MTTR) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Matterport (NASDAQ:MTTR – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of -$0.52–$0.47 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of -$0.50. The company issued revenue guidance of $125.00 million-$135.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $129.23 million.Matterport also updated its FY22 guidance to ($0.47)-($0.52) EPS.

A number of research firms recently commented on MTTR. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on Matterport from $23.00 to $13.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on Matterport from $9.00 to $7.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research raised Matterport from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $7.75 price objective on the stock in a research note on Saturday, February 26th. Morgan Stanley began coverage on Matterport in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. They issued an equal weight rating and a $9.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price objective on Matterport from $10.00 to $7.00 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $11.84.

Shares of NASDAQ:MTTR traded up $0.65 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $5.32. 216,610 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,297,409. Matterport has a 12 month low of $3.94 and a 12 month high of $37.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.77 and a beta of 1.60. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $6.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.97.

Matterport ( NASDAQ:MTTR Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $28.51 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $27.47 million. Matterport had a negative return on equity of 107.71% and a negative net margin of 233.50%. The company’s revenue was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.01) EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Matterport will post -1.55 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Raymond J. Pittman bought 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 24th. The stock was bought at an average price of $6.61 per share, for a total transaction of $132,200.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new position in Matterport in the third quarter valued at about $582,000. LPL Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Matterport during the third quarter worth about $1,072,000. UBS Group AG purchased a new stake in shares of Matterport during the third quarter worth about $1,182,000. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Matterport during the third quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Matterport during the third quarter worth about $1,464,000. 41.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Matterport, Inc, a spatial data company, focuses on digitization and datafication of the built world. It offers Matterport digital twins, a 3D data platform to design, build, operate, promote, and understand spaces. The company offers Matterport Capture, an application that enables to capture depth, data, and imagery of a space using 3D cameras, 360 cameras, and iPhones; Matterport Workshop application to customize, add additional details, and share spaces; Matterport Showcase application for audience view and explore space in its final format; and Matterport VR to experience virtual reality.

