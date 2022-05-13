Matthew Levin Sells 37,154 Shares of Benefitfocus, Inc. (NASDAQ:BNFT) Stock

Benefitfocus, Inc. (NASDAQ:BNFT – Get Rating) CEO Matthew Levin sold 37,154 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.59, for a total transaction of $319,152.86. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 511,336 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,392,376.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

NASDAQ:BNFT traded up $0.25 on Thursday, reaching $8.12. The stock had a trading volume of 154,374 shares, compared to its average volume of 130,134. The company has a market capitalization of $275.78 million, a P/E ratio of -6.94 and a beta of 1.65. Benefitfocus, Inc. has a 1-year low of $7.63 and a 1-year high of $15.20. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $11.18 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.78.

Benefitfocus (NASDAQ:BNFT – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The software maker reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by $0.18. The company had revenue of $61.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $60.74 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.04) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Benefitfocus, Inc. will post -0.17 EPS for the current year.

BNFT has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Benefitfocus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Benefitfocus in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Benefitfocus from $13.00 to $11.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Archon Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Benefitfocus by 5.7% during the fourth quarter. Archon Capital Management LLC now owns 3,308,025 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $35,264,000 after buying an additional 179,613 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Benefitfocus by 5.5% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,984,412 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $25,044,000 after buying an additional 104,003 shares during the last quarter. Lynrock Lake LP raised its stake in shares of Benefitfocus by 90.8% during the fourth quarter. Lynrock Lake LP now owns 1,608,751 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $17,149,000 after buying an additional 765,545 shares during the last quarter. Needham Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Benefitfocus by 19.8% during the fourth quarter. Needham Investment Management LLC now owns 1,300,000 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $13,858,000 after buying an additional 215,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its stake in shares of Benefitfocus by 7.7% during the fourth quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 1,013,175 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $10,801,000 after buying an additional 72,783 shares during the last quarter. 83.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Benefitfocus, Inc provides cloud-based benefits management technology solutions for employers and health plans in the United States. Its products for employers comprise Benefitplace, a cloud-based benefits management portal that streamlines online enrollment, employee communication, and benefit administration; Health Insights, a data analytics solution; ACA Management and Reporting, a solution for employers to manage ACA compliance; Billing & Payments, an application that synchronizes enrollment and billing information to streamline the monthly billing process, automate adjustments, and enhance accuracy of payments; and COBRA Administration, a solution that simplifies management of Consolidated Omnibus Budget Reconciliation Act, benefits.

