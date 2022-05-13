Maverix Metals (NYSEMKT:MMX) Stock Price Down 0.5%

Maverix Metals Inc. (NYSEMKT:MMX – Get Rating) was down 0.5% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $4.09 and last traded at $4.10. Approximately 353,474 shares changed hands during trading, The stock had previously closed at $4.12.

The company has a 50 day moving average price of $4.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.68.

Maverix Metals Company Profile (NYSEMKT:MMX)

Maverix Metals Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a precious metals royalty and streaming company in Canada. The company explores for gold, silver, lead, zinc, copper, nickel, and other metals. It has a portfolio of over 100 royalties and streams in the Americas and Australia. The company was incorporated in 2016 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

