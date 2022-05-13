McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC) Shares Sold by Gardner Russo & Quinn LLC

Gardner Russo & Quinn LLC trimmed its stake in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC – Get Rating) by 1.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 47,825 shares of the company’s stock after selling 600 shares during the quarter. Gardner Russo & Quinn LLC’s holdings in McCormick & Company, Incorporated were worth $4,620,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC lifted its position in McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 65.3% during the 4th quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC now owns 324 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares during the period. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. lifted its position in McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. now owns 45,928 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,437,000 after acquiring an additional 141 shares during the period. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. acquired a new stake in McCormick & Company, Incorporated during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Norinchukin Bank The lifted its position in McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Norinchukin Bank The now owns 790,184 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,340,000 after acquiring an additional 26,556 shares during the period. Finally, Pictet Asset Management SA lifted its position in McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 10.1% during the 4th quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 976,875 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,376,000 after acquiring an additional 89,642 shares during the period. 74.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have recently commented on MKC shares. StockNews.com started coverage on McCormick & Company, Incorporated in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group cut McCormick & Company, Incorporated from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $100.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on McCormick & Company, Incorporated from $96.00 to $99.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. Finally, Argus raised McCormick & Company, Incorporated from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $112.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, February 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, McCormick & Company, Incorporated has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $99.80.

MKC stock traded up $2.40 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $100.27. 943,910 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,442,886. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $99.58 and its 200-day moving average price is $94.78. The stock has a market cap of $26.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.16, a PEG ratio of 5.07 and a beta of 0.45. McCormick & Company, Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $77.85 and a fifty-two week high of $107.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a current ratio of 0.73.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 29th. The company reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $1.52 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.47 billion. McCormick & Company, Incorporated had a return on equity of 18.00% and a net margin of 11.77%. McCormick & Company, Incorporated’s revenue was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.72 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that McCormick & Company, Incorporated will post 3.17 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 25th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 11th were given a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.48%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 8th. McCormick & Company, Incorporated’s payout ratio is 53.43%.

In other McCormick & Company, Incorporated news, CFO Michael R. Smith sold 19,986 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.04, for a total transaction of $2,079,343.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 93,025 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,678,321. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 15.90% of the company’s stock.

About McCormick & Company, Incorporated

McCormick & Company, Incorporated manufactures, markets, and distributes spices, seasoning mixes, condiments, and other flavorful products to the food industry. It operates in two segments, Consumer and Flavor Solutions. The Consumer segment offers spices, herbs, and seasonings, as well as condiments and sauces, and desserts.

