McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) Shares Sold by Gardner Russo & Quinn LLC

Gardner Russo & Quinn LLC lowered its stake in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating) by 11.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,030 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after selling 250 shares during the quarter. Gardner Russo & Quinn LLC’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $544,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley raised its position in McDonald’s by 4.7% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,376,495 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $1,934,888,000 after acquiring an additional 372,512 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its position in McDonald’s by 0.3% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 73,874 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $17,811,000 after acquiring an additional 192 shares in the last quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA raised its position in McDonald’s by 2.0% in the third quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA now owns 1,418,222 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $341,948,000 after acquiring an additional 27,760 shares in the last quarter. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC raised its position in McDonald’s by 7.6% in the third quarter. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC now owns 6,068 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $1,463,000 after acquiring an additional 427 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC raised its position in McDonald’s by 26.9% in the third quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 10,370 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $2,500,000 after acquiring an additional 2,201 shares in the last quarter. 68.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 5,892 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $249.23, for a total transaction of $1,468,463.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 8,187 shares in the company, valued at $2,040,446.01. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Catherine M. Engelbert purchased 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 28th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $244.18 per share, with a total value of $244,180.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.25% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

MCD has been the topic of several research reports. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $268.00 to $293.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on McDonald’s from $268.00 to $265.00 in a report on Friday, April 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on McDonald’s from $284.00 to $287.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on McDonald’s from $282.00 to $250.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 28th. Finally, Northcoast Research downgraded McDonald’s from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $297.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, March 10th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $281.81.

Shares of NYSE MCD traded up $0.85 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $245.04. The stock had a trading volume of 3,254,811 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,229,934. The company has a market capitalization of $181.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.88, a P/E/G ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 0.57. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $244.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $251.66. McDonald’s Co. has a 52 week low of $217.68 and a 52 week high of $271.15.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The fast-food giant reported $2.28 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.18 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $5.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.57 billion. McDonald’s had a negative return on equity of 131.20% and a net margin of 29.93%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.92 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that McDonald’s Co. will post 9.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer hamburgers and cheeseburgers, chicken sandwiches and nuggets, wraps, fries, salads, oatmeal, shakes, desserts, sundaes, soft serve cones, bakery items, soft drinks, coffee, and beverages and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu, including biscuit and bagel sandwiches, breakfast burritos, hotcakes, and other sandwiches.

