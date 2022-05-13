MDA (TSE:MDA) Price Target Lowered to C$15.00 at Canaccord Genuity Group

MDA (TSE:MDA – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by Canaccord Genuity Group from C$20.00 to C$15.00 in a research report released on Thursday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

MDA has been the subject of several other reports. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on MDA from C$13.00 to C$15.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday, March 18th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on shares of MDA from C$16.50 to C$13.00 in a research report on Friday, March 18th. Finally, Scotiabank cut their price objective on MDA from C$21.00 to C$20.00 in a report on Friday, March 18th.

MDA stock traded up C$0.54 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting C$8.86. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 31,121 shares, compared to its average volume of 207,509. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.68. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is C$9.71 and its 200-day moving average price is C$11.34. MDA has a 12 month low of C$8.06 and a 12 month high of C$16.80. The company has a market capitalization of C$1.05 billion and a PE ratio of 416.00.

MDA ( TSE:MDA Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The company reported C$0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.08 by C$0.30. The company had revenue of C$590.03 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$583.97 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that MDA will post 0.43 EPS for the current year.

MDA Ltd. designs, manufactures, and services space robotics, satellite systems and components, and intelligence systems in Canada, the United States, Europe, Asia, the Middle East, and internationally. It offers geointelligence solutions that provide satellite-generated imagery and analytic services to deliver critical and value-added insights in the areas of national security, climate change monitoring, and maritime surveillance.

