MediaAlpha (NYSE:MAX) Trading Down 5.4% on Analyst Downgrade

Shares of MediaAlpha, Inc. (NYSE:MAX – Get Rating) fell 5.4% on Friday after Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on the stock from $18.00 to $13.00. The stock traded as low as $9.70 and last traded at $9.80. 8,815 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 95% from the average session volume of 171,561 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.36.

Several other research analysts have also commented on the company. Citigroup lowered MediaAlpha from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $24.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered MediaAlpha from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their target price on MediaAlpha from $30.00 to $20.00 in a report on Friday, February 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $28.89.

In other news, insider Patrick Ryan Thompson bought 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 10th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $11.03 per share, for a total transaction of $110,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 34,090 shares in the company, valued at $376,012.70. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 9.64% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of MAX. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its stake in MediaAlpha by 260.2% in the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 9,920 shares of the company’s stock valued at $185,000 after purchasing an additional 7,166 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG increased its stake in MediaAlpha by 4.6% during the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 160,972 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,007,000 after acquiring an additional 7,008 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in MediaAlpha by 20.1% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,910 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,000 after acquiring an additional 822 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in MediaAlpha by 1.2% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,375,960 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,702,000 after acquiring an additional 16,678 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in MediaAlpha by 139.8% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,038 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 1,771 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.47% of the company’s stock.

The company has a market capitalization of $625.96 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -27.00 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.85 and a 200 day simple moving average of $14.90.

MediaAlpha (NYSE:MAX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $161.58 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $155.88 million. On average, analysts anticipate that MediaAlpha, Inc. will post -0.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About MediaAlpha (NYSE:MAX)

MediaAlpha, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates an insurance customer acquisition platform in the United States. It optimizes customer acquisition in various verticals of property and casualty insurance, health insurance, and life insurance. The company was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, California.

