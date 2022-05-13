Medical Facilities (OTCMKTS:MFCSF) Downgraded by National Bank Financial to “Sector Perform”

National Bank Financial downgraded shares of Medical Facilities (OTCMKTS:MFCSF – Get Rating) from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating in a research note released on Friday morning, The Fly reports.
Separately, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Medical Facilities from C$10.00 to C$12.00 in a research report on Friday, March 11th.
MFCSF stock opened at $6.77 on Friday. Medical Facilities has a 12-month low of $5.28 and a 12-month high of $9.64. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.65 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.76.
About Medical Facilities (Get Rating)
Medical Facilities Corporation, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates specialty surgical hospitals and an ambulatory surgery center in the United States. The company's specialty surgical hospitals provide surgical, imaging, diagnostic, and other pain management procedures; and other ancillary services, such as urgent care and occupational health.
