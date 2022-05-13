MediShares Price Hits $0.0003 on Top Exchanges (MDS)

MediShares (MDS) traded 9.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on May 13th. One MediShares coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. MediShares has a market cap of $328,462.72 and approximately $12,169.00 worth of MediShares was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, MediShares has traded down 64.3% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

MediShares Coin Profile

MediShares is a coin. Its launch date was November 25th, 2017. MediShares’ total supply is 2,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,310,099,624 coins. MediShares’ official message board is weibo.com/MediShares . MediShares’ official Twitter account is @MediShares and its Facebook page is accessible here . MediShares’ official website is www.medishares.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Medishares is an Ethereum-based mutual aid marketplace. MDS is an ERC20 token that acts as a medium of exchange on MediShares' platform. “

MediShares Coin Trading

