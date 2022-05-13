Meggitt (LON:MGGT) Stock Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $751.23

Shares of Meggitt PLC (LON:MGGT – Get Rating) crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 751.23 ($9.26) and traded as high as GBX 779.72 ($9.61). Meggitt shares last traded at GBX 776 ($9.57), with a volume of 1,379,421 shares changing hands.

Several analysts recently commented on MGGT shares. Berenberg Bank restated a “hold” rating and set a GBX 750 ($9.25) price target on shares of Meggitt in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 800 ($9.86) price objective on shares of Meggitt in a report on Friday, March 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a GBX 800 ($9.86) price objective on shares of Meggitt in a report on Monday, March 14th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Meggitt presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 783.33 ($9.66).

Get Meggitt alerts:

The stock has a market capitalization of £6.05 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 193.75. The company’s 50-day moving average is GBX 766.35 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 751.41. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 44.88.

In other Meggitt news, insider Louisa Burdett sold 8,695 shares of Meggitt stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 755 ($9.31), for a total transaction of £65,647.25 ($80,936.07). Also, insider Tony Wood sold 67,268 shares of Meggitt stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 752 ($9.27), for a total transaction of £505,855.36 ($623,665.84). Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 84,935 shares of company stock valued at $64,085,617.

Meggitt Company Profile (LON:MGGT)

Meggitt PLC designs and manufactures components and sub-systems in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the United States, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Airframe Systems, Engine Systems, Energy & Equipment, and Services & Support. It offers ice protection products, radomes, and structures; air data and flight display products; brake control and tyre pressure monitoring systems, and wheels and brakes; engine health and vibration monitors, H2/O2 analyzers, and turbine monitoring and protection products; and aircraft cameras and security systems, and wireless aircraft systems.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Meggitt Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Meggitt and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.