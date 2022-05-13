Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) Stake Increased by Malaga Cove Capital LLC

Malaga Cove Capital LLC grew its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Get Rating) by 4.1% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 21,646 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 862 shares during the period. Malaga Cove Capital LLC’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $1,659,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in MRK. Financial Avengers Inc. increased its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 115.8% in the fourth quarter. Financial Avengers Inc. now owns 328 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 176 shares during the last quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC increased its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 78.0% in the fourth quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 356 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 156 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 116.4% in the third quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 608 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 327 shares during the last quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 460.0% in the third quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC now owns 420 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 345 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Steward Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in the fourth quarter worth $40,000. Institutional investors own 72.88% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:MRK traded down $0.74 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $90.09. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 363,433 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,063,214. The stock has a market capitalization of $227.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.07, a PEG ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 0.37. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $83.71 and its 200 day simple moving average is $80.64. Merck & Co., Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $70.89 and a fifty-two week high of $91.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.27.

Merck & Co., Inc. ( NYSE:MRK Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $2.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.83 by $0.31. Merck & Co., Inc. had a net margin of 26.27% and a return on equity of 49.57%. The business had revenue of $15.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.64 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.40 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 31.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 7.31 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on MRK shares. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $94.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Mizuho began coverage on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research report on Friday, April 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $100.00 target price on the stock. SVB Leerink lowered their target price on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $100.00 to $97.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $82.00 to $80.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $90.69.

Merck & Co, Inc operates as a healthcare company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Pharmaceutical and Animal Health. The Pharmaceutical segment offers human health pharmaceutical products in the areas of oncology, hospital acute care, immunology, neuroscience, virology, cardiovascular, and diabetes, as well as vaccine products, such as preventive pediatric, adolescent, and adult vaccines.

