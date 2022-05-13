Mercury General Co. (NYSE:MCY) Position Boosted by HighTower Advisors LLC

HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Mercury General Co. (NYSE:MCY – Get Rating) by 7.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 263,037 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,566 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC owned about 0.48% of Mercury General worth $13,955,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Mercury General by 1.1% during the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 200,669 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $11,171,000 after purchasing an additional 2,207 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama increased its stake in shares of Mercury General by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 34,803 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,847,000 after purchasing an additional 388 shares during the period. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC increased its stake in shares of Mercury General by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC now owns 24,971 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,325,000 after purchasing an additional 764 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Mercury General by 4.7% in the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 4,572 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $255,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares during the period. Finally, AGF Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of Mercury General by 10.9% in the third quarter. AGF Investments LLC now owns 10,624 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $591,000 after purchasing an additional 1,045 shares during the period. 40.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have commented on MCY shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Mercury General in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Mercury General from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Mercury General from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, May 6th.

NYSE MCY opened at $48.12 on Friday. Mercury General Co. has a 12 month low of $47.27 and a 12 month high of $67.45. The company has a current ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $53.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is $53.32.

Mercury General (NYSE:MCY – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The insurance provider reported ($0.77) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by ($1.42). Mercury General had a negative net margin of 1.47% and a positive return on equity of 2.05%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.34 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Mercury General Co. will post -0.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.635 per share. This represents a $2.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.28%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 15th. Mercury General’s payout ratio is -249.02%.

Mercury General Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in writing personal automobile insurance in the United States. The company also writes homeowners, commercial automobile, commercial property, mechanical protection, and umbrella insurance products. Its automobile insurance products include collision, property damage, bodily injury, comprehensive, personal injury protection, underinsured and uninsured motorist, and other hazards; and homeowners insurance products comprise dwelling, liability, personal property, fire, and other hazards.

