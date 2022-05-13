MeridianLink (NYSE:MLNK) Shares Up 16.4% After Earnings Beat

MeridianLink, Inc. (NYSE:MLNK – Get Rating)’s share price shot up 16.4% during trading on Friday following a better than expected earnings announcement. The stock traded as high as $17.29 and last traded at $16.87. 1,079 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 80,541 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.49.

The company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.13. MeridianLink had a negative net margin of 3.73% and a negative return on equity of 3.35%. The firm had revenue of $72.75 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $68.79 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.17 earnings per share. MeridianLink’s revenue was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

Get MeridianLink alerts:

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of MeridianLink from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on shares of MeridianLink from $23.00 to $22.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 11th. BTIG Research lowered their price target on shares of MeridianLink from $39.00 to $34.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Raymond James lowered their price target on shares of MeridianLink from $35.00 to $27.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price target on shares of MeridianLink from $28.00 to $21.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $27.30.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MLNK. Quadrant Capital Group LLC bought a new position in shares of MeridianLink during the first quarter valued at $36,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of MeridianLink by 159.9% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 13,959 shares of the company’s stock valued at $253,000 after acquiring an additional 8,588 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of MeridianLink by 73.1% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 14,601 shares of the company’s stock valued at $263,000 after acquiring an additional 6,164 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its holdings in shares of MeridianLink by 111.7% in the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 17,456 shares of the company’s stock valued at $316,000 after buying an additional 9,212 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers bought a new position in shares of MeridianLink in the first quarter valued at about $350,000. 70.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $17.94 and a 200-day moving average of $19.69. The company has a quick ratio of 3.37, a current ratio of 3.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76.

MeridianLink Company Profile (NYSE:MLNK)

MeridianLink, Inc, a software and services company, provides software solutions for banks, credit unions, mortgage lenders, specialty lending providers, and consumer reporting agencies in the United States. The company offers MeridianLink Consumer, a consumer lending and account opening platform; MeridianLink Opening, an online account opening software that unifies deposit account opening and funding for various channels and products; and MeridianLink DecisionLender, a loan origination software (LOS) for finance companies.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for MeridianLink Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MeridianLink and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.