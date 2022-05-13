Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) Shares Purchased by CFO4Life Group LLC

CFO4Life Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB – Get Rating) by 2.3% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 8,697 shares of the social networking company’s stock after acquiring an additional 194 shares during the period. CFO4Life Group LLC’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $2,925,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of FB. Lafayette Investments Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Meta Platforms by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Lafayette Investments Inc. now owns 17,944 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $6,035,000 after acquiring an additional 417 shares during the last quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Meta Platforms by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 470,550 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $158,269,000 after acquiring an additional 18,412 shares during the last quarter. Paradigm Capital Management LLC NV purchased a new position in shares of Meta Platforms in the 4th quarter valued at about $819,000. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Meta Platforms in the 4th quarter valued at about $226,000. Finally, Rafferty Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Meta Platforms by 53.4% in the 4th quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 54,575 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $18,356,000 after acquiring an additional 18,998 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.49% of the company’s stock.

In other Meta Platforms news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 311 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $199.60, for a total value of $62,075.60. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 12,187 shares in the company, valued at $2,432,525.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Susan J.S. Taylor sold 2,272 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $214.00, for a total value of $486,208.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 8,768 shares of company stock valued at $1,858,518 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 13.59% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. UBS Group raised their price target on Meta Platforms from $280.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price target on Meta Platforms from $360.00 to $330.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. MKM Partners dropped their price target on Meta Platforms from $315.00 to $295.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. TheStreet downgraded Meta Platforms from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Friday, March 4th. Finally, JMP Securities dropped their price target on Meta Platforms from $350.00 to $265.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating, thirty-three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $316.80.

Shares of NASDAQ:FB traded up $5.63 during trading on Friday, hitting $196.87. 449,844 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 38,267,708. The stock has a market capitalization of $532.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.47, a PEG ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.37. The business’s fifty day moving average is $207.52 and its 200-day moving average is $269.49. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a one year low of $169.00 and a one year high of $384.33.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:FB – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The social networking company reported $2.72 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.66 by $0.06. Meta Platforms had a return on equity of 28.74% and a net margin of 31.20%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.30 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 11.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Meta Platforms, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, wearables, and in-home devices worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment's products include Facebook, which enables people to share, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices through chat, audio and video calls, and rooms; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

