Metacrine (NASDAQ:MTCR) Stock Price Down 10.1%

Metacrine, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCR – Get Rating) shares were down 10.1% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $0.35 and last traded at $0.36. Approximately 776,824 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 58% from the average daily volume of 1,859,793 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.41.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Metacrine from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $5.06.

Get Metacrine alerts:

The company has a quick ratio of 10.15, a current ratio of 10.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The stock has a market cap of $18.97 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.17 and a beta of -1.04. The business’s fifty day moving average is $0.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.76.

Metacrine ( NASDAQ:MTCR Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 30th. The company reported ($0.44) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.68) by $0.24. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Metacrine, Inc. will post -1.03 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Prosight Management LP grew its holdings in Metacrine by 31.8% during the 3rd quarter. Prosight Management LP now owns 1,145,034 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,927,000 after acquiring an additional 275,952 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of Metacrine by 254.3% during the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 283,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $971,000 after buying an additional 203,200 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in shares of Metacrine by 234.3% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 238,376 shares of the company’s stock worth $161,000 after buying an additional 167,072 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Metacrine by 1,236.9% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 210,435 shares of the company’s stock worth $142,000 after buying an additional 194,694 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Metacrine during the 1st quarter worth approximately $126,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 13.49% of the company’s stock.

About Metacrine (NASDAQ:MTCR)

Metacrine, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing therapies for patients with liver and gastrointestinal diseases. It is developing MET409 that has completed Phase 1b proof-of-concept clinical trial for the treatment of patients with non-alcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH); and is in Phase 2a clinical trial in combination with empagliflozin for the treatment of patients with type 2 diabetes mellitus and NASH.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Metacrine Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Metacrine and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.