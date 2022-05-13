Metal Tiger (LON:MTR) Hits New 12-Month Low at $16.50

Metal Tiger plc (LON:MTR – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as GBX 16.50 ($0.20) and last traded at GBX 17.60 ($0.22), with a volume of 202856 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 17.25 ($0.21).

The company has a current ratio of 3.67, a quick ratio of 3.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.27. The company’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 19.56 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 20.24. The company has a market cap of £29.81 million and a P/E ratio of 6.98.

About Metal Tiger (LON:MTR)

Metal Tiger plc invests in, explores for, and develops mineral properties in the United Kingdom, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Australasia, and the Americas. The company operates in two segments, Equity Investments and Project Investments. It explores for gold, copper, tungsten, silver, cobalt, nickel, lithium, iron ore, rare earth, platinum group element, and zinc resources, as well as mineral sands, and base and precious metals.

