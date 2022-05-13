Metal Tiger (LON:MTR) Hits New 12-Month Low at $16.50

Metal Tiger plc (LON:MTR – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as GBX 16.50 ($0.20) and last traded at GBX 17.60 ($0.22), with a volume of 202856 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 17.25 ($0.21).
The company has a current ratio of 3.67, a quick ratio of 3.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.27. The company’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 19.56 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 20.24. The company has a market cap of £29.81 million and a P/E ratio of 6.98.
About Metal Tiger (LON:MTR)
