MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET) Shares Sold by Financial Counselors Inc.

Financial Counselors Inc. trimmed its position in MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET – Get Rating) by 21.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,766 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,282 shares during the period. Financial Counselors Inc.’s holdings in MetLife were worth $298,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of MET. KBC Group NV boosted its holdings in MetLife by 181.1% in the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 2,620,548 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $163,758,000 after buying an additional 1,688,395 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its holdings in MetLife by 118.3% in the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,932,631 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $183,729,000 after buying an additional 1,589,304 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in MetLife by 8.4% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 12,975,835 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $798,819,000 after buying an additional 1,003,429 shares during the last quarter. Viking Global Investors LP acquired a new stake in MetLife in the 3rd quarter worth about $59,208,000. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its holdings in MetLife by 61.5% in the 3rd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 2,299,882 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $140,657,000 after buying an additional 875,492 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.65% of the company’s stock.

Get MetLife alerts:

MetLife stock opened at $62.91 on Friday. MetLife, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $55.21 and a fifty-two week high of $73.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a current ratio of 0.14. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $68.27 and a 200 day moving average price of $65.94. The company has a market capitalization of $51.16 billion, a PE ratio of 8.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.15.

MetLife ( NYSE:MET Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The financial services provider reported $2.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.63 by $0.45. MetLife had a net margin of 9.63% and a return on equity of 12.04%. The firm had revenue of $17.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.81 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.20 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that MetLife, Inc. will post 7.51 earnings per share for the current year.

MetLife announced that its board has authorized a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, May 4th that authorizes the company to repurchase $3.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the financial services provider to buy up to 5.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 10th will be issued a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.18%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 9th. This is an increase from MetLife’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. MetLife’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 25.91%.

MET has been the topic of a number of research reports. Barclays raised their target price on shares of MetLife from $76.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of MetLife from $76.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of MetLife in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $74.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of MetLife from $69.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of MetLife from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $74.15.

MetLife Profile (Get Rating)

MetLife, Inc, a financial services company, provides insurance, annuities, employee benefits, and asset management services worldwide. It operates through five segments: U.S.; Asia; Latin America; Europe, the Middle East and Africa; and MetLife Holdings. The company offers life, dental, group short-and long-term disability, individual disability, pet insurance, accidental death and dismemberment, vision, and accident and health coverages, as well as prepaid legal plans; administrative services-only arrangements to employers; and general and separate account, and synthetic guaranteed interest contracts, as well as private floating rate funding agreements.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MET? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for MetLife Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MetLife and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.