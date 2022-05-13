MetroCity Bankshares (NASDAQ:MCBS) Trading Down 1.9%

Shares of MetroCity Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCBS – Get Rating) traded down 1.9% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $19.91 and last traded at $19.91. 1,012 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 97% from the average session volume of 37,183 shares. The stock had previously closed at $20.30.

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $22.39 and its 200-day moving average price is $25.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $507.36 million, a PE ratio of 7.48 and a beta of 0.67.

MetroCity Bankshares (NASDAQ:MCBS – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Friday, April 22nd. The company reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. MetroCity Bankshares had a net margin of 45.04% and a return on equity of 23.89%. The business had revenue of $38.31 million for the quarter.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 13th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 4th will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 3rd. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.01%. MetroCity Bankshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.56%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of MetroCity Bankshares during the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of MetroCity Bankshares by 48.6% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,425 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 466 shares during the last quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates acquired a new position in shares of MetroCity Bankshares during the 4th quarter worth about $51,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in shares of MetroCity Bankshares by 128.6% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,062 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 1,160 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of MetroCity Bankshares during the 4th quarter worth about $154,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 21.51% of the company’s stock.

About MetroCity Bankshares (NASDAQ:MCBS)

MetroCity Bankshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Metro City Bank that provides banking products and services in the United States. It provides consumer and commercial checking accounts, savings accounts, certificates of deposits, money transfers, and other banking services. The company also offers construction and development, commercial real estate, commercial and industrial, single family residential mortgage, small business administration, and other consumer loans; and online banking, treasury management, wire transfer, automated clearing house, and cash management services.

