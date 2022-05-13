Mettler-Toledo International (NYSE:MTD) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Mettler-Toledo International (NYSE:MTD – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $38.20-$38.50 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $38.20. The company issued revenue guidance of $4.01 billion-$4.01 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $3.94 billion.Mettler-Toledo International also updated its Q2 2022 guidance to $8.70-$8.80 EPS.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Mettler-Toledo International in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a buy rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Mettler-Toledo International from $1,531.00 to $1,595.00 in a research note on Friday, February 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Mettler-Toledo International from a neutral rating to a sell rating and set a $1,240.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Mettler-Toledo International from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $1,600.00 to $1,410.00 in a research note on Monday, April 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $1,449.25.

Shares of MTD traded up $41.90 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $1,255.02. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,010 shares, compared to its average volume of 137,390. The company has a market cap of $28.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.63, a PEG ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.89, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 0.79. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $1,332.33 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1,451.88. Mettler-Toledo International has a 52-week low of $1,168.31 and a 52-week high of $1,714.75.

Mettler-Toledo International ( NYSE:MTD Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The medical instruments supplier reported $7.87 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.28 by $0.59. The company had revenue of $897.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $868.08 million. Mettler-Toledo International had a net margin of 20.82% and a return on equity of 540.97%. Mettler-Toledo International’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $6.56 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Mettler-Toledo International will post 38.35 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CFO Shawn Vadala sold 1,846 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,445.00, for a total value of $2,667,470.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Peter Aggersbjerg sold 694 shares of Mettler-Toledo International stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,424.29, for a total transaction of $988,457.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 17,540 shares of company stock valued at $24,552,512. 2.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Mettler-Toledo International by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,534,104 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $3,479,806,000 after purchasing an additional 17,826 shares during the period. Barclays PLC increased its position in Mettler-Toledo International by 8.2% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 205,188 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $348,247,000 after purchasing an additional 15,593 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG increased its position in Mettler-Toledo International by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 93,374 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $158,475,000 after purchasing an additional 2,737 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Mettler-Toledo International by 9.3% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 64,742 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $89,690,000 after purchasing an additional 5,515 shares during the period. Finally, Mar Vista Investment Partners LLC increased its position in Mettler-Toledo International by 7.8% during the 1st quarter. Mar Vista Investment Partners LLC now owns 64,189 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $88,144,000 after purchasing an additional 4,663 shares during the period. 93.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Mettler-Toledo International Inc engages in the manufacture and supply of precision instruments and services worldwide. It operates in five segments: U.S. Operations, Swiss Operations, Western European Operations, Chinese Operations, and Other. The company's laboratory instruments include laboratory balances, liquid pipetting solutions, automated laboratory reactors, titrators, pH meters, process analytics sensors and analyzer technologies, physical value analyzers, thermal analysis systems, and other analytical instruments; and LabX, a laboratory software platform to manage and analyze data generated from its instruments.

