Meyer Burger Technology (OTCMKTS:MYBUF) Lowered to Neutral at UBS Group

UBS Group downgraded shares of Meyer Burger Technology (OTCMKTS:MYBUF – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

Separately, Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of Meyer Burger Technology from CHF 0.28 to CHF 0.26 and set an underperform rating for the company in a research note on Monday.

Shares of MYBUF traded down $0.05 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $0.36. 53,375 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 33,075. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.46 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.44. Meyer Burger Technology has a 52-week low of $0.29 and a 52-week high of $0.64.

Meyer Burger Technology AG, a technology company, produces and sells solar cells and modules primarily in Switzerland. It operates through Photovoltaics and Modules segments. The company offers its products based on proprietary Heterojunction/SmartWire technologies. It also operates in Switzerland, Germany, rest of Europe, Asia, the United States, and internationally.

