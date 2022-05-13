MGM Growth Properties (NYSE:MGP) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of MGM Growth Properties (NYSE:MGP – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Tuesday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of MGM Growth Properties from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $46.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $43.60.

Shares of MGP stock opened at $41.64 on Tuesday. MGM Growth Properties has a 12 month low of $33.43 and a 12 month high of $43.19. The stock has a market cap of $6.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.39, a P/E/G ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a current ratio of 14.96, a quick ratio of 14.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $39.19 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $38.78.

MGM Growth Properties ( NYSE:MGP Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.09. MGM Growth Properties had a net margin of 27.27% and a return on equity of 4.10%. The business had revenue of $201.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $201.52 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.60 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that MGM Growth Properties will post 2.47 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 31st were issued a $0.53 dividend. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.09%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 30th. This is a positive change from MGM Growth Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. MGM Growth Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 154.75%.

In other news, CFO Andy H. Chien sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.54, for a total value of $300,320.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.41% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Spire Wealth Management purchased a new position in MGM Growth Properties during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Cornerstone Advisory LLC purchased a new position in MGM Growth Properties during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in MGM Growth Properties by 311.0% during the 1st quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 711 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 538 shares during the period. AGF Investments LLC purchased a new position in MGM Growth Properties during the 3rd quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE increased its position in MGM Growth Properties by 116.0% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,082 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 581 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.36% of the company’s stock.

MGM Growth Properties LLC (NYSE:MGP) is one of the leading publicly traded real estate investment trusts engaged in the acquisition, ownership and leasing of large-scale destination entertainment and leisure resorts, whose diverse amenities include casino gaming, hotel, convention, dining, entertainment and retail offerings.

