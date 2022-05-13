Mid-America Apartment Communities (NYSE:MAA) Research Coverage Started at BTIG Research

BTIG Research started coverage on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities (NYSE:MAA – Get Rating) in a report issued on Monday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $225.00 target price on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on MAA. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from $231.00 to $220.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from $210.00 to $238.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Mizuho reduced their price objective on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from $234.00 to $221.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from $240.00 to $230.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a hold rating for the company. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $211.09.

Shares of NYSE MAA opened at $177.35 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $204.41 and its 200 day moving average price is $208.34. Mid-America Apartment Communities has a 1 year low of $154.07 and a 1 year high of $231.63. The company has a market capitalization of $20.47 billion, a PE ratio of 34.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.80 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a current ratio of 0.14.

Mid-America Apartment Communities ( NYSE:MAA Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by $0.13. Mid-America Apartment Communities had a net margin of 32.66% and a return on equity of 9.77%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.64 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Mid-America Apartment Communities will post 8.07 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 14th were issued a $1.0875 dividend. This represents a $4.35 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.45%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 13th. Mid-America Apartment Communities’s dividend payout ratio is currently 84.30%.

In related news, COO Thomas L. Grimes, Jr. sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $202.50, for a total value of $4,050,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 44,983 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,109,057.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.34% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MAA. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its stake in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 6.8% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 15,432 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,232,000 after buying an additional 980 shares during the period. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC boosted its stake in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 48.2% during the first quarter. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC now owns 1,773 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $371,000 after buying an additional 577 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 2.2% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 199,092 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $41,700,000 after buying an additional 4,313 shares during the period. Quantinno Capital Management LP boosted its stake in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 292.6% during the first quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP now owns 7,070 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,481,000 after buying an additional 5,269 shares during the period. Finally, Delta Asset Management LLC TN boosted its stake in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 3.0% during the first quarter. Delta Asset Management LLC TN now owns 13,378 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,802,000 after buying an additional 392 shares during the period. 93.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Mid-America Apartment Communities Company Profile

MAA, an S&P 500 company, is a real estate investment trust, or REIT, focused on delivering full-cycle and superior investment performance for shareholders through the ownership, management, acquisition, development and redevelopment of quality apartment communities in the Southeast, Southwest, and Mid-Atlantic regions of the United States.

