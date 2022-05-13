Mid Penn Bancorp (NASDAQ:MPB) Upgraded at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Mid Penn Bancorp (NASDAQ:MPB – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Thursday.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Mid Penn Bancorp from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $29.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th.

Get Mid Penn Bancorp alerts:

NASDAQ MPB traded down $0.03 during trading on Thursday, reaching $25.86. 222 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 23,289. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The firm has a market cap of $412.73 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.15 and a beta of 0.55. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $26.64 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $28.93. Mid Penn Bancorp has a 12-month low of $25.33 and a 12-month high of $33.89.

Mid Penn Bancorp ( NASDAQ:MPB Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.12. Mid Penn Bancorp had a net margin of 20.32% and a return on equity of 9.41%. Research analysts expect that Mid Penn Bancorp will post 2.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 23rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 10th will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 9th. Mid Penn Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 31.37%.

In other news, Director Theodore W. Mowery purchased 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 6th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $25.79 per share, for a total transaction of $25,790.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 20,227 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $521,654.33. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders bought a total of 1,643 shares of company stock worth $43,216 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 10.30% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in shares of Mid Penn Bancorp by 5.6% in the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 9,477 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $301,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC boosted its holdings in shares of Mid Penn Bancorp by 27.2% in the 3rd quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 11,825 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $328,000 after buying an additional 2,529 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in shares of Mid Penn Bancorp by 12.9% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 874,031 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $24,080,000 after buying an additional 99,637 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new stake in shares of Mid Penn Bancorp in the 3rd quarter valued at about $75,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Mid Penn Bancorp by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 735,586 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $20,264,000 after purchasing an additional 12,962 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 38.54% of the company’s stock.

About Mid Penn Bancorp (Get Rating)

Mid Penn Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Mid Penn Bank that provides commercial banking services to individuals, partnerships, non-profit organizations, and corporations. The company offers various time and demand deposit products, including checking accounts, savings accounts, clubs, money market deposit accounts, certificates of deposit, and IRAs.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Mid Penn Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mid Penn Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.