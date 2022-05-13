Midatech Pharma (LON:MTPH) Sets New 52-Week Low at $9.50

Midatech Pharma plc (LON:MTPH – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 9.50 ($0.12) and last traded at GBX 10 ($0.12), with a volume of 227529 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 9.75 ($0.12).
The firm has a market cap of £10.34 million and a P/E ratio of -1.43. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 12.62 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 16.58. The company has a quick ratio of 6.39, a current ratio of 6.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.33.
Midatech Pharma Company Profile (LON:MTPH)
