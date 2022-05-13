Middleby (NASDAQ:MIDD) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.03 EPS

Middleby (NASDAQ:MIDD – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The industrial products company reported $2.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.10 by $0.03, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $994.68 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $934.97 million. Middleby had a net margin of 13.91% and a return on equity of 19.53%. Middleby’s quarterly revenue was up 31.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.79 EPS.

Shares of Middleby stock traded up $7.62 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $139.88. 15,438 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 565,068. The company has a market cap of $7.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.49 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a current ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $158.92 and a 200 day simple moving average of $177.20. Middleby has a fifty-two week low of $127.02 and a fifty-two week high of $201.34.

In related news, Director John R. Miller III sold 2,769 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.45, for a total transaction of $460,900.05. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Robert A. Nerbonne bought 600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 14th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $168.84 per share, with a total value of $101,304.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 1.24% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of MIDD. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Middleby by 63.2% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 89,730 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $15,547,000 after acquiring an additional 34,735 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in shares of Middleby by 25.9% in the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 57,140 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $11,290,000 after purchasing an additional 11,758 shares during the last quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of Middleby in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,487,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in shares of Middleby in the 1st quarter valued at about $821,000. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc boosted its stake in shares of Middleby by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 84,948 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $16,715,000 after purchasing an additional 3,992 shares during the last quarter. 99.88% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently commented on MIDD shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Middleby from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $180.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Middleby from $215.00 to $217.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. TheStreet cut shares of Middleby from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on shares of Middleby from $211.00 to $201.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Middleby from $198.00 to $195.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Middleby has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $195.00.

The Middleby Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, distributes, and services a range of foodservice, food processing, and residential kitchen equipment in the United States, Canada, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Latin America. Its Commercial Foodservice Equipment Group segment offers conveyor, combi, convection, baking, proofing, deck, speed cooking, and hydrovection ovens; ranges, fryers, rethermalizers; steam cooking, food warming, catering, induction cooking, and countertop cooking equipment; heated cabinets, charbroilers, ventless cooking systems, kitchen ventilation, toasters, griddles, charcoal grills, professional mixers, stainless steel fabrication, custom millwork, professional refrigerators, blast chillers, cold rooms, ice machines, and freezers; and soft serve ice cream, coffee and beverage dispensing, home and professional craft brewing equipment, fry dispensers, bottle filling and canning equipment, and IoT solutions.

