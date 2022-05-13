MILC Platform Market Capitalization Achieves $5.85 Million (MLT)

MILC Platform (MLT) traded up 5.6% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on May 13th. MILC Platform has a total market cap of $5.85 million and $472,315.00 worth of MILC Platform was traded on exchanges in the last day. One MILC Platform coin can now be purchased for about $0.0740 or 0.00000241 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, MILC Platform has traded 50.9% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

JUMPN (JST) traded down 25.9% against the dollar and now trades at $64.64 or 0.00181864 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003252 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 797.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 20.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00001468 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 23.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00001876 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $165.69 or 0.00539298 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 36.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.35 or 0.00036949 BTC.

PLC Ultima (PLCU) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $60,132.65 or 1.95721646 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Mad Viking Games (MVG) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.41 or 0.00004599 BTC.

MILC Platform Profile

MILC Platform’s total supply is 200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 79,013,040 coins. MILC Platform’s official Twitter account is @MultiGamesICO

According to CryptoCompare, “MultiGames is an Online Casino Ethereum-Based platform. The MLT token is an ERC20 token based on Ethereum. It is used on the platform for all transactions. “

MILC Platform Coin Trading

