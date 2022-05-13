Milestone Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MIST) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.06 EPS

Milestone Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MIST – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported ($0.33) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.39) by $0.06, MarketWatch Earnings reports.

MIST stock traded up $0.27 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $5.40. 56,934 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 92,322. Milestone Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $3.98 and a 1-year high of $8.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $161.55 million, a PE ratio of -5.44 and a beta of 3.11. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.22 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.29.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of MIST. Barclays PLC grew its holdings in shares of Milestone Pharmaceuticals by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 203,013 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,329,000 after purchasing an additional 2,325 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Milestone Pharmaceuticals by 94.7% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 13,580 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,000 after buying an additional 6,606 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Milestone Pharmaceuticals by 55.6% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 19,270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,000 after acquiring an additional 6,889 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Milestone Pharmaceuticals by 15.5% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 52,578 shares of the company’s stock valued at $345,000 after acquiring an additional 7,061 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of Milestone Pharmaceuticals by 13,063.3% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 26,195 shares of the company’s stock valued at $149,000 after acquiring an additional 25,996 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 67.65% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on MIST. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Milestone Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Milestone Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $8.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Milestone Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th.

Milestone Pharmaceuticals Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of cardiovascular medicines. The company is developing etripamil, a novel channel blocker, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of paroxysmal supraventricular tachycardia in the United States and Canada; and Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of atrial fibrillation and rapid ventricular rate.

