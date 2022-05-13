Minera Alamos Inc. (OTCMKTS:MAIFF) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Minera Alamos Inc. (OTCMKTS:MAIFF – Get Rating) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 9,300 shares, a drop of 87.5% from the April 15th total of 74,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 837,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

OTCMKTS:MAIFF traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $0.44. 575,439 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 516,008. Minera Alamos has a one year low of $0.37 and a one year high of $0.63. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.49 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.45.

Minera Alamos Inc, a junior mining exploration company, acquires, explores for, and develops mineral properties in Mexico. The company explores for gold, silver, molybdenum, and copper deposits. Its principal property is the 100% owned Santana project consisting of 9 mining claims with an area of approximately 3,100 hectares located in the east-southeast of Hermosillo, Sonora.

