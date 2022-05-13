Minerva Neurosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NERV) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.19 Per Share

Brokerages predict that Minerva Neurosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NERV – Get Rating) will post ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have made estimates for Minerva Neurosciences’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.23) and the highest is ($0.14). Minerva Neurosciences posted earnings of ($0.25) per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 24%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Minerva Neurosciences will report full-year earnings of ($0.82) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.07) to ($0.57). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of ($0.73) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.75) to ($0.70). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Minerva Neurosciences.

Minerva Neurosciences (NASDAQ:NERV – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by ($0.05).

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on NERV shares. HC Wainwright decreased their target price on Minerva Neurosciences to $5.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Minerva Neurosciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Minerva Neurosciences in a research report on Friday. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.

Shares of NASDAQ NERV traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $0.39. The stock had a trading volume of 195,361 shares, compared to its average volume of 111,769. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.69 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.85. Minerva Neurosciences has a 1 year low of $0.33 and a 1 year high of $3.54.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Two Sigma Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Minerva Neurosciences in the third quarter valued at $29,000. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in shares of Minerva Neurosciences by 18.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 42,895 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $99,000 after buying an additional 6,749 shares during the period. Rafferty Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Minerva Neurosciences in the 3rd quarter valued at $85,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Minerva Neurosciences by 33.3% in the 3rd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 143,761 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $250,000 after buying an additional 35,887 shares during the period. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP raised its holdings in shares of Minerva Neurosciences by 26.0% in the 3rd quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 480,629 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $836,000 after buying an additional 99,141 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 48.59% of the company’s stock.

Minerva Neurosciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of product candidates for the treatment of central nervous system diseases. Its lead product candidate is roluperidone for the treatment of schizophrenia; and MIN-301, a soluble recombinant form of the neuregulin-1b1 protein for the treatment of Parkinson's disease and other neurodegenerative disorders.

