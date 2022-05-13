Mint Club (MINT) Price Hits $0.0000 on Exchanges

Mint Club (MINT) traded up 7.6% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on May 13th. Mint Club has a market cap of $7.46 million and approximately $2.75 million worth of Mint Club was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Mint Club has traded 39.1% lower against the US dollar. One Mint Club coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Mint Club Profile

MINT is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Mint Club’s total supply is 1,149,363,840,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,041,314,412,631 coins. Mint Club’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Mintcoin is a community owned and operated pure PoS coin. Send your coins to your wallet and earn high yielding interest for saving your coins while securing the Mintcoin network. There is no coin cap, in order to replace lost coins and provide sustainable global scalability. The coin now runs 100% POS (proof-of-stake) to secure the network. After the year 2016, Stakers aka Minters will receive a fixed 5% APR (annual percentage rate) indefinitely, as a reward for securing the network. “

Mint Club Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mint Club directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Mint Club should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Mint Club using one of the exchanges listed above.

