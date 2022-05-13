Mirrored United States Oil Fund Trading Down 86.5% Over Last Week (mUSO)

Mirrored United States Oil Fund (mUSO) traded 78.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on May 13th. During the last seven days, Mirrored United States Oil Fund has traded 86.5% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Mirrored United States Oil Fund coin can currently be bought for $13.53 or 0.00044138 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Mirrored United States Oil Fund has a total market cap of $379,549.91 and $112,457.00 worth of Mirrored United States Oil Fund was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

JUMPN (JST) traded down 25.9% against the dollar and now trades at $64.64 or 0.00181864 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003259 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 19.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00001455 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 23.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00001877 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $165.68 or 0.00542305 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 150.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 41.9% against the dollar and now trades at $11.51 or 0.00037538 BTC.

PLC Ultima (PLCU) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $60,679.22 or 1.98611575 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Mad Viking Games (MVG) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.41 or 0.00004599 BTC.

About Mirrored United States Oil Fund

Mirrored United States Oil Fund’s total supply is 28,049 coins. The official message board for Mirrored United States Oil Fund is medium.com/mirror-protocol . Mirrored United States Oil Fund’s official Twitter account is @mirror_protocol . The official website for Mirrored United States Oil Fund is mirror.finance

Buying and Selling Mirrored United States Oil Fund

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mirrored United States Oil Fund directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Mirrored United States Oil Fund should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Mirrored United States Oil Fund using one of the exchanges listed above.

