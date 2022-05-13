Mister Car Wash (NYSE:MCW) Updates FY22 Earnings Guidance

Mister Car Wash (NYSE:MCW – Get Rating) updated its FY22 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.44-0.47 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.46. The company issued revenue guidance of $875-895 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $889.95 million.Mister Car Wash also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $0.44-$0.47 EPS.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on Mister Car Wash from $18.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Friday. William Blair began coverage on Mister Car Wash in a report on Wednesday, March 16th. They set an outperform rating for the company. Morgan Stanley upgraded Mister Car Wash from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and set a $20.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Mister Car Wash from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $20.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on shares of Mister Car Wash from $23.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $21.50.

Shares of NYSE:MCW opened at $12.12 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $14.99 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 0.45. Mister Car Wash has a fifty-two week low of $11.51 and a fifty-two week high of $24.49.

Mister Car Wash ( NYSE:MCW Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 24th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $191.46 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $189.10 million. Mister Car Wash had a negative net margin of 2.91% and a negative return on equity of 6.86%. Research analysts expect that Mister Car Wash will post 0.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Casey Penn Lindsay sold 3,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.50, for a total value of $59,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 71.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Mister Car Wash by 83.8% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,509,649 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,700,000 after purchasing an additional 1,144,316 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Mister Car Wash by 1,074.3% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 546,120 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,945,000 after purchasing an additional 499,613 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in Mister Car Wash by 150.6% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 812,663 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,799,000 after acquiring an additional 488,438 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Mister Car Wash by 2,047.2% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 241,753 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,411,000 after acquiring an additional 230,494 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Mister Car Wash by 29.1% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 576,029 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,489,000 after purchasing an additional 129,725 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.43% of the company’s stock.

Mister Car Wash, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides conveyorized car wash services in the United States. It offers express exterior and interior cleaning services. As of December 31, 2021, it operated 396 car wash locations in 21 states. The company was formerly known as Hotshine Holdings, Inc and changed its name to Mister Car Wash, Inc in March 2021.

