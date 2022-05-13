Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group (NYSE:MUFG) Stock Rating Upgraded by StockNews.com

Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group (NYSE:MUFG – Get Rating) was upgraded by StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Thursday.
A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on MUFG. Bank of America raised Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th.
MUFG traded up $0.07 during trading on Thursday, reaching $5.66. 6,893,450 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,898,361. The stock has a market cap of $72.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 0.72. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $6.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.94. Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group has a twelve month low of $5.15 and a twelve month high of $6.78.
About Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group (Get Rating)
Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc, a bank holding company, provides financial services in Japan, the United States, and Asia/Oceania. The company's Retail & Commercial Banking Business Group segment offers commercial banking, trust banking, and securities products and services to retail, and small and medium-sized enterprise customers.
