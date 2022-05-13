Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group (NYSE:MUFG) Stock Rating Upgraded by StockNews.com

Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group (NYSE:MUFG – Get Rating) was upgraded by StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Thursday.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on MUFG. Bank of America raised Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th.

MUFG traded up $0.07 during trading on Thursday, reaching $5.66. 6,893,450 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,898,361. The stock has a market cap of $72.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 0.72. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $6.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.94. Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group has a twelve month low of $5.15 and a twelve month high of $6.78.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of MUFG. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,448,153 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,308,000 after purchasing an additional 38,213 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its holdings in Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group by 20.8% in the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 81,965 shares of the company’s stock valued at $448,000 after buying an additional 14,123 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group by 97.4% in the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 155,896 shares of the company’s stock valued at $851,000 after buying an additional 76,924 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group by 245.3% during the third quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 827,941 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,910,000 after purchasing an additional 588,164 shares during the period. Finally, Botty Investors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group in the third quarter worth $212,000. Institutional investors own 13.09% of the company’s stock.

About Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group

Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc, a bank holding company, provides financial services in Japan, the United States, and Asia/Oceania. The company's Retail & Commercial Banking Business Group segment offers commercial banking, trust banking, and securities products and services to retail, and small and medium-sized enterprise customers.

