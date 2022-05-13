Mizuho Boosts Western Midstream Partners (NYSE:WES) Price Target to $32.00

Western Midstream Partners (NYSE:WES – Get Rating) had its target price boosted by research analysts at Mizuho from $31.00 to $32.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. Mizuho’s price target indicates a potential upside of 29.24% from the stock’s previous close.
Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Western Midstream Partners from $29.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Western Midstream Partners from $24.00 to $28.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Western Midstream Partners from $25.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 10th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Western Midstream Partners in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Western Midstream Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $27.88.
Shares of Western Midstream Partners stock opened at $24.76 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.07, a current ratio of 0.60 and a quick ratio of 0.60. The firm has a market cap of $9.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.36 and a beta of 3.29. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $24.90 and a 200 day simple moving average of $23.48. Western Midstream Partners has a fifty-two week low of $17.97 and a fifty-two week high of $27.29.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Western Midstream Partners by 6.6% during the 3rd quarter. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC now owns 10,882 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $228,000 after acquiring an additional 673 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Western Midstream Partners by 6.4% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 11,853 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $234,000 after acquiring an additional 710 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Western Midstream Partners by 6.0% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 12,586 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $263,000 after acquiring an additional 717 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Western Midstream Partners by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 17,090 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $381,000 after acquiring an additional 720 shares during the period. Finally, HighTower Trust Services LTA lifted its holdings in shares of Western Midstream Partners by 7.5% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Trust Services LTA now owns 12,297 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $310,000 after acquiring an additional 861 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.25% of the company’s stock.
About Western Midstream Partners (Get Rating)
Western Midstream Partners, LP, a midstream energy company, together with its subsidiaries, acquires, owns, develops, and operates primarily in the United States. It is involved in gathering, compressing, treating, processing, and transporting natural gas; gathering, stabilizing, and transporting condensate, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and crude oil; and gathering and disposing produced water.
