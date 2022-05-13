Mizuho Boosts Western Midstream Partners (NYSE:WES) Price Target to $32.00

Western Midstream Partners (NYSE:WES – Get Rating) had its target price boosted by research analysts at Mizuho from $31.00 to $32.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. Mizuho’s price target indicates a potential upside of 29.24% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Western Midstream Partners from $29.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Western Midstream Partners from $24.00 to $28.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Western Midstream Partners from $25.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 10th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Western Midstream Partners in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Western Midstream Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $27.88.

Shares of Western Midstream Partners stock opened at $24.76 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.07, a current ratio of 0.60 and a quick ratio of 0.60. The firm has a market cap of $9.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.36 and a beta of 3.29. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $24.90 and a 200 day simple moving average of $23.48. Western Midstream Partners has a fifty-two week low of $17.97 and a fifty-two week high of $27.29.

Western Midstream Partners ( NYSE:WES Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The pipeline company reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.14. Western Midstream Partners had a net margin of 31.54% and a return on equity of 30.26%. The firm had revenue of $758.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $701.95 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.48 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Western Midstream Partners will post 2.62 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Western Midstream Partners by 6.6% during the 3rd quarter. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC now owns 10,882 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $228,000 after acquiring an additional 673 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Western Midstream Partners by 6.4% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 11,853 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $234,000 after acquiring an additional 710 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Western Midstream Partners by 6.0% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 12,586 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $263,000 after acquiring an additional 717 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Western Midstream Partners by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 17,090 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $381,000 after acquiring an additional 720 shares during the period. Finally, HighTower Trust Services LTA lifted its holdings in shares of Western Midstream Partners by 7.5% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Trust Services LTA now owns 12,297 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $310,000 after acquiring an additional 861 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.25% of the company’s stock.

Western Midstream Partners, LP, a midstream energy company, together with its subsidiaries, acquires, owns, develops, and operates primarily in the United States. It is involved in gathering, compressing, treating, processing, and transporting natural gas; gathering, stabilizing, and transporting condensate, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and crude oil; and gathering and disposing produced water.

