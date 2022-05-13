Mizuho Trims Microchip Technology (NASDAQ:MCHP) Target Price to $72.00

Microchip Technology (NASDAQ:MCHP – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by Mizuho from $75.00 to $72.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on MCHP. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Microchip Technology from $78.00 to $72.00 in a report on Tuesday. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of Microchip Technology from $94.00 to $79.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 8th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Microchip Technology from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Microchip Technology from $104.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Friday, February 4th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Microchip Technology from $98.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $93.81.

Get Microchip Technology alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:MCHP traded up $1.49 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $66.92. 19,454 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,888,966. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.21 billion, a PE ratio of 28.89, a P/E/G ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.56. The business’s 50 day moving average is $70.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $76.53. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30. Microchip Technology has a one year low of $63.34 and a one year high of $90.00.

Microchip Technology ( NASDAQ:MCHP Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 9th. The semiconductor company reported $1.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $1.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.82 billion. Microchip Technology had a return on equity of 41.89% and a net margin of 18.85%. The business’s revenue was up 25.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.82 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Microchip Technology will post 4.93 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 20th will be issued a $0.276 dividend. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.65%. This is a boost from Microchip Technology’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 19th. Microchip Technology’s payout ratio is 44.59%.

In other Microchip Technology news, Director Matthew W. Chapman sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.93, for a total transaction of $70,930.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO James Eric Bjornholt sold 1,885 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.93, for a total value of $133,703.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 6,498 shares of company stock worth $460,903 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 2.03% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Microchip Technology by 201.9% in the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 4,595 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $341,000 after purchasing an additional 3,073 shares during the period. Graypoint LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Microchip Technology in the third quarter valued at approximately $216,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its holdings in Microchip Technology by 2.7% during the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 51,121 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $7,847,000 after buying an additional 1,342 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its holdings in Microchip Technology by 42.1% during the third quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 113,729 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $17,456,000 after buying an additional 33,691 shares during the period. Finally, Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ lifted its holdings in Microchip Technology by 17.5% during the third quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 172,748 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $26,515,000 after buying an additional 25,703 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.36% of the company’s stock.

About Microchip Technology (Get Rating)

Microchip Technology Incorporated develops, manufactures, and sells semiconductor products for various embedded control applications in the Americas, Europe, and Asia. The company offers general purpose 8-bit, 16-bit, and 32-bit microcontrollers; 32-bit embedded microprocessors markets; and specialized microcontrollers for automotive, industrial, computing, communications, lighting, power supplies, motor control, human machine interface, security, wired connectivity, and wireless connectivity applications.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Microchip Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Microchip Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.