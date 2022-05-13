Model N (NYSE:MODN) Issues FY22 Earnings Guidance

Model N (NYSE:MODN – Get Rating) updated its FY22 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.56-$0.59 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $0.49. The company issued revenue guidance of $215.5-$216.5 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $213.89 million.Model N also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $0.56-$0.59 EPS.

MODN has been the topic of several recent research reports. StockNews.com cut Model N from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Craig Hallum dropped their price objective on Model N from $39.00 to $29.00 in a report on Wednesday. TheStreet cut shares of Model N from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. BTIG Research lowered their price objective on shares of Model N from $48.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $34.00 price objective on shares of Model N in a research note on Friday, March 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $36.80.

Shares of MODN stock traded up $0.26 during trading on Friday, hitting $24.52. The company had a trading volume of 305 shares, compared to its average volume of 111,527. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $25.80 and its 200 day moving average price is $27.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 2.72 and a current ratio of 2.72. Model N has a one year low of $22.18 and a one year high of $39.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $893.26 million, a P/E ratio of -31.10 and a beta of 0.94.

Model N ( NYSE:MODN Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The software maker reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.07. Model N had a negative net margin of 13.60% and a negative return on equity of 7.68%. The business had revenue of $53.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $51.23 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.17) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Model N will post -0.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Jason Blessing sold 10,058 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.32, for a total transaction of $254,668.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Mark Albert Anderson sold 5,962 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.76, for a total transaction of $135,695.12. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 183,745 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,182,036.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 26,524 shares of company stock valued at $655,889. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in shares of Model N by 1.4% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 37,089 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $998,000 after buying an additional 508 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Model N by 13.1% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,080 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $136,000 after acquiring an additional 588 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its position in Model N by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 46,722 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,403,000 after buying an additional 1,549 shares during the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of Model N by 12.1% during the 4th quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 16,031 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $480,000 after purchasing an additional 1,729 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of Model N by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 138,478 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $3,725,000 after buying an additional 2,363 shares in the last quarter. 96.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Model N, Inc provides cloud revenue management solutions for life sciences and high-tech companies. The company offers Global Pricing Management, which minimizes price erosion of products; Global Tender Management that enhances revenue by enabling segmentation and targeting, optimal bid pricing, and post-award tracking; Provider Management, which minimizes rebate overpayments; Payer Management that minimizes revenue leakage and noncompliance of complex contracts; Government Pricing, which optimizes revenue, and reduces the risk of fines and other penalties; and Medicaid that enhances compliance with regulatory requirements and payments of rebate claims timely, as well as at correct rates for government medicaid programs.

