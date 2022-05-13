Model Performance Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:MPACW) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Model Performance Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:MPACW – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest in April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 600 shares, an increase of 100.0% from the April 15th total of 300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 4,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

MPACW traded up $0.10 on Friday, hitting $0.18. The company had a trading volume of 2,004 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,879. Model Performance Acquisition has a 1-year low of $0.07 and a 1-year high of $2.90.

